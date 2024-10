Liverpool FC v Chelsea – LIVE from 5.30pm

Alisson injured

The season is going even better for Liverpool - also with a new coach on the sidelines. The Reds have picked up 18 out of a possible 21 points. The basis for this performance lies in the defense. Goalkeeper Alisson has conceded just two goals. However, the goalkeeper had to be substituted with an injury in the last game at Crystal Palace (1:0). He is likely to be replaced by Caoimhin Kelleher. Will this now break the Liverpool bulwark? ...