Israel: UNIFIL soldiers “not targets” for military

US military aid to Israel at risk?

In addition, Austin once again called on Israel to take measures to alleviate the suffering of the people in the Gaza Strip. He encouraged the Israeli government to take further steps to improve the appalling humanitarian situation, the Pentagon announced. On Tuesday, the US government had already called on Israel to significantly improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip within 30 days. Failure to do so could result in a violation of US military assistance laws - which could potentially also jeopardize American military aid to Israel.