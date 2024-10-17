Put through the wringer
Harris distances herself from Biden on Fox News
US presidential candidate Kamala Harris has given her first interview on the conservative channel Fox News. As was to be expected, she was often put under pressure during the interview with presenter Bret Baier. She distanced herself from her predecessor Joe Biden: She would not seek a continuation of his presidency.
Baier is generally regarded as one of the last serious journalists at Fox News. Nevertheless, there was a fierce exchange of blows - the approximately 30-minute conversation had the character of a duel, and it got loud again and again. The presenter kept interrupting her. "Can I finish my answer?" Harris had to counter repeatedly.
Baier began the conversation with the central topic of migration in the election campaign. As US Vice President, Harris is responsible for immigration, among other things. Her Republican rival Donald Trump repeatedly attacks the 59-year-old fiercely on this topic and accuses her of failing. During the election campaign, the Democrat visited the US border with Mexico to get an idea of the situation there.
You can watch the entire interview here:
Harris accused Trump of "political games" on migration
It was right that the American people wanted to have a discussion about migration before the election. But what people don't want are "political games", Harris said with regard to Trump. The Democrat started to flounder and tried to counter this.
Baier asked Harris, for example, whether she owed an apology to the relatives of women who were murdered by migrants. "First of all, let me say that these are tragic cases. There is no doubt about that," responded US Vice President Harris. The US migration system has been broken for a long time. Congress is responsible for fixing it, said Harris, accusing the Republicans and Trump of blocking solutions.
Opponent creates "feeling of fear"
Baier then turned the conversation to the issue of gender reassignment surgery and transgender rights, which has been repeatedly politicized by conservatives. The moderator asked the US Vice President whether taxpayers' money should be used for this. Harris responded that Trump would spend millions of US dollars on ads "to create a sense of fear among voters, because he doesn't actually have a plan in this election that focuses on the needs of the American people."
No concerns about Biden's health
Harris is repeatedly blamed for administration mistakes as the incumbent vice running mate during the campaign, including several times in the Fox News interview. "When did you first realize that President (Joe) Biden's mental capacity seemed to be diminished?" Baier asked. Harris paused and then replied: she had met Biden at least once a week for three and a half years and had no concerns.
Trump is "unsuitable and dangerous"
The Democrat tried to steer the conversation towards her opponent Trump: "The American people are worried about the ex-president," said Harris. The people who would know him best - even his former White House staff - thought the Republican was "unfit and dangerous" and said he "should never be president of the United States again".
Harris promises "fresh, new ideas"
When asked what makes her different from Biden, Harris deliberately kept her distance: "Let me be very clear, my presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden's presidency." Like any new person in the office, she will bring her life experience, her professional experience and "fresh, new ideas" to the table. She also represents a new generation.
Trump attacked moderator even before interview
Trump's campaign team called the interview a fiasco and described Harris as "angry and defensive". Baier is chief political anchor at Fox News. His focus is on political analysis, interviews and news. Trump had already attacked the presenter before the interview was broadcast. He accused Baier of not being tough enough on the left on his online platform Truth Social. "I would have rather seen a journalist who was more persistent in his questioning, but Fox has become so weak and soft on the Democrats." After the interview, a Fox News commentator told Baier that he had "won" the interview.
Fox News is considered more conservative. The network paid 787 million dollars last year as part of a settlement to a voting machine manufacturer. The company had sued after some Fox presenters falsely stated that the machines had been tampered with during the 2020 vote.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.