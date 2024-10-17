Harris distances herself from Biden on Fox News

Trump attacked moderator even before interview

Trump's campaign team called the interview a fiasco and described Harris as "angry and defensive". Baier is chief political anchor at Fox News. His focus is on political analysis, interviews and news. Trump had already attacked the presenter before the interview was broadcast. He accused Baier of not being tough enough on the left on his online platform Truth Social. "I would have rather seen a journalist who was more persistent in his questioning, but Fox has become so weak and soft on the Democrats." After the interview, a Fox News commentator told Baier that he had "won" the interview.