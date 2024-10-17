Vorteilswelt
Cool indulgence

Meck Muh – ice cream that also tastes good in winter

Nachrichten
17.10.2024 16:00

The Weitzbauer couple from Buchbach in the district of Neunkirchen also want to attract customers to their farm store in winter with ice cream varieties such as chestnut or egg liqueur. Customers can choose between ice cream made from cow's milk or ice cream made from goat's milk. The latter can also be enjoyed by lactose intolerant people. 

0 Kommentare

They used to sell eggs, milk and other products from their farm in Buchbach, in the district of Neunkirchen, as direct marketers. Today, Petra and Dominique Weitzbauer earn most of their money with delicious ice cream. And not just in summer. They came up with the idea when they tasted ice cream made from goat's milk somewhere: "We'll make that too, and better". The first attempts with an old, discarded ice cream machine costing around 1000 euros were "tough", says Dominique. Until one day he created the perfect ice cream. In addition to traditional flavors such as vanilla, chocolate or strawberry, there is also apple strudel and cream slice, and eggnog or chestnut in winter. And customers can choose for themselves - do they want ice cream made from cow's or goat's milk? "The goat's ice cream has the advantage that it is also tolerated by people who are lactose intolerant," explains Dominique. The good milk for frozen ice cream comes from Jersey cows and Styrian pinto goats

Ice cream made from goat's milk is particularly interesting for those who suffer from lactose intolerance. (Bild: Weitzbauer)
Ice cream made from goat's milk is particularly interesting for those who suffer from lactose intolerance.
(Bild: Weitzbauer)
Creamy indulgence with natural ingredients, without artificial additives. (Bild: Weitzbauer)
Creamy indulgence with natural ingredients, without artificial additives.
(Bild: Weitzbauer)
The farm store in Buchbach is open around the clock. (Bild: Doris SEEBACHER)
The farm store in Buchbach is open around the clock.
(Bild: Doris SEEBACHER)

The products are only marketed via farm stores. Especially the one in Buchbach is booming. Meck Muh" is open around the clock, the money is simply thrown into the till. Three surveillance cameras ensure that nothing is stolen. "99 percent of our customers pay well," says Petra Weitzbauer. "It even happens that young people in pyjamas meet here in the middle of the night to eat an ice cream," says the couple, who are delighted with the many visitors.

Doris Seebacher
