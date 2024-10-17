Meck Muh – ice cream that also tastes good in winter

They used to sell eggs, milk and other products from their farm in Buchbach, in the district of Neunkirchen, as direct marketers. Today, Petra and Dominique Weitzbauer earn most of their money with delicious ice cream. And not just in summer. They came up with the idea when they tasted ice cream made from goat's milk somewhere: "We'll make that too, and better". The first attempts with an old, discarded ice cream machine costing around 1000 euros were "tough", says Dominique. Until one day he created the perfect ice cream. In addition to traditional flavors such as vanilla, chocolate or strawberry, there is also apple strudel and cream slice, and eggnog or chestnut in winter. And customers can choose for themselves - do they want ice cream made from cow's or goat's milk? "The goat's ice cream has the advantage that it is also tolerated by people who are lactose intolerant," explains Dominique. The good milk for frozen ice cream comes from Jersey cows and Styrian pinto goats