Schmäh instead of violence! Sign for more derby culture

In the recent past, this beautiful derby culture has too often been pushed into the background. Violence and hatred have dominated the headlines - more so than the sporting results. "Yet it is precisely the derby culture that makes the matches between Sturm and GAK so special," says Elke Murlasits, niece of Sturm legend Alfred, who, together with friends and acquaintances, no longer wanted to simply stand by and watch after the more frequent riots in soccer recently and launched an initiative via social media. The motto that should now also prevail at the 200th Graz derby on Saturday: Rivalry: yes. Hate and violence: no. You can join in with a photo filter specially programmed on Instagram.