Schmäh instead of violence! Sign for more derby culture
No violence, no hatred, no riots! The Graz soccer derby is set to hit the headlines again next Saturday. A dedicated group of fans wants to emphasize the respectful interaction with each other once again, launched an initiative for more derby culture on social media and has already found prominent supporters...
As a Graz resident, you usually have to make a decision at an early age. Red or black. It's not about political parties, but about soccer. Which club do you root for, who do you root for? You know that too, don't you?
"Are you Sturm or GAK?" These are questions that are already asked at elementary school. Of course, it's not a matter of life or death - and yet it's somehow a fundamental (sporting) decision. You stand behind it, remain loyal - in good times and bad.
And then there are the derbies. Like this Saturday. And the first league duel in 17 years. When your team wins, you're happy - also because the other team loses. The beloved enemy. You tick off your colleagues, the banter starts. Derby bets are placed and, and, and.
In the recent past, this beautiful derby culture has too often been pushed into the background. Violence and hatred have dominated the headlines - more so than the sporting results. "Yet it is precisely the derby culture that makes the matches between Sturm and GAK so special," says Elke Murlasits, niece of Sturm legend Alfred, who, together with friends and acquaintances, no longer wanted to simply stand by and watch after the more frequent riots in soccer recently and launched an initiative via social media. The motto that should now also prevail at the 200th Graz derby on Saturday: Rivalry: yes. Hate and violence: no. You can join in with a photo filter specially programmed on Instagram.
For a positive Graz derby culture
Murlasits: "After the riots - including the recent Vienna derby - it became clear to us that it is important to take action in advance and not just sweep up the pieces afterwards. That's why fans of black and red have come together to set an example," says Murlasits about the club-independent initiative. "We are committed to a positive Graz derby culture in the spirit of the long tradition. The way we have known and lived it for decades. The game should once again be dominated by humor instead of violence."
From Drexler to Steinbäcker
And numerous celebrities support the derby message. Such as Governor Christopher Drexler and Deputy Governor Anton Lang, music legends Gert Steinbäcker and Ewald Pfleger and soccer coaches Adi Hütter and Christian Peintinger. They all show that it can work with respect between red and black. "A derby is a soccer festival, some people have forgotten that. But we hope that this joy can be felt again." And that sport takes center stage.
