More states must pay for climate protection

The issue of climate financing is likely to play a central role at the conference, which will take place in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku from November 11 to 22. It is about the question of how developed industrialized countries - such as the EU countries - provide financial support to developing countries for climate protection measures and adaptation to the consequences of climate change. The European Union is insisting that not only the historically industrialized countries pay in, but that other now developed industrialized countries also make their contribution. The focus is very much on China.