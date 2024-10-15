Mega spat in Pressbaum
“Double censure” against the mayor
The opposition (the WIR list and the Greens) in Pressbaum have made a number of accusations against the mayor in two motions of no confidence: On the one hand, Josef Schmidl-Haberleitner is no longer standing in the upcoming municipal elections and is supposed to "save" himself through the legislative period by means of unclear circumstances in the financial management of the town.
Deliberate dishonesty and budget concealment in the municipal council": What Pressbaum's WIR list leader Wolfgang Kalchhauser accuses Mayor Josef Schmidl-Haberleitner of in a motion of no confidence is quite verbally offensive. "Attached" with another motion of no confidence was SPÖ leader Alfred Gruber. The goal is well known: For years, the opposition has been fighting against PKomm GmbH, to which the municipality has outsourced numerous agendas relating to the swimming pool, school, town hall and, among other things, the water supply.
In our opinion, drawing up the budget retrospectively after the elections leads to a cover-up.
Alfred Gruber, SPÖ
Auditor was "excused"
According to Gruber, auditors had identified red figures in four out of five areas. "But it was precisely this point that was removed from the public council meeting - on the grounds that the auditor was ill," explains Gruber indignantly. Then opinions diverge: one citizen then asked the auditing company out of interest: "They said that the person concerned had never been ill," Gruber and Kalchhauser are annoyed.
Where are the current figures? The election is approaching, the head of the town is leaving - and the cart is obviously deep in the mire.
Wolfgang Kalchhauser, Liste WIR
The ÖVP and Greens would also like to save themselves from the election with just an "emergency budget for 2025" - the head of the municipality, Josef Schmidl-Haberleitner, is no longer standing for election. This is precisely where the head of the municipality comes in: "The basic budget gives my successor complete freedom in setting his priorities," he explains to the "Krone". As for the other points, he summarizes them as "unnecessary accusations, all of which are explainable".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.