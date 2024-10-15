“Double censure” against the mayor

The ÖVP and Greens would also like to save themselves from the election with just an "emergency budget for 2025" - the head of the municipality, Josef Schmidl-Haberleitner, is no longer standing for election. This is precisely where the head of the municipality comes in: "The basic budget gives my successor complete freedom in setting his priorities," he explains to the "Krone". As for the other points, he summarizes them as "unnecessary accusations, all of which are explainable".