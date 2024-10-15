“Now Toni is turning pale in front of the TV”

China the wrong move?

The former cult striker leads Austria's all-time scoring list with 44 goals in 95 games, Arnautovic is only five goals behind Polster. A haul that many would not have believed him capable of. Hardly anyone doubted his talent, but time and time again, escapades, hoppalas and unfortunate stories thwarted "Arnie's" early career years in particular. According to many experts, Arnautovic's move from the Premier League to China in 2019 heralded the end of his footballing career, but Marko managed an impressive turnaround on his return. Five years later, he continues to inspire as he did in his prime. As the public's number one favorite and Polster's record goalscorer!