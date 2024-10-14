Frenchman must spend three years in a penal camp in Russia

"I ask Russia for forgiveness"

The defendant Laurent Vinatier said that he had known Russia for 20 years and had fallen in love with the country. "I apologize to Russia for not respecting the laws of the Russian Federation," he said, according to a report by the Interfax news agency. According to the report, he had not registered as a "foreign agent". According to Russian criminal law, the accusations could result in up to five years in prison or forced labor.