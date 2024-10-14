Lower Austria wants to stop radical Islam

Concern about parallel society

Mikl-Leitner also recalled her call for tougher penalties for parents who fail to fulfill their duty to cooperate in the integration of their children at school. She also described the fact that around 60 percent of Muslim religious teachers working in Lower Austria had been trained abroad as a problem. Careful attention must be paid to the world view that is taught there. Last but not least, we need to think about when Muslim girls are forced into a parallel society and are not allowed to take part in gymnastics or swimming lessons, for example.