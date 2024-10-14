A better attitude to life with weight loss coaching

Reducing stress

However, despite the physical progress, my weight didn't go quite as planned for a while. At the end of the third month, I feel like I'm behind plan. One reason for this is probably my high stress level - I'm working at full capacity at this point, plus I'm traveling. Laurenz and I are therefore focusing intensively on the topic of stress management. I try simple but effective breathing exercises that help me to pause for a moment in stressful moments and focus on myself. I sit down, close my eyes and concentrate only on my breathing. It's amazing how these little breaks can noticeably reduce stress.