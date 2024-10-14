krone.at self-test
A better attitude to life with weight loss coaching
Get rid of your belly in a short space of time and finally be fit again? Without spending hours sweating in the gym and making tedious dietary sacrifices? krone.at wanted to find out and carried out a six-month self-test. Find out how I fared halfway through with professional weight loss expert Laurenz Staindl in our multi-part series on weight loss coaching.
At the age of 44, I set myself the challenge of making lasting improvements to my life at the start of 2024. After years of unsuccessful attempts to get my excess weight and lack of fitness under control, I decided to work with weight loss coach Laurenz Staindl.
The goal was clear: I wanted to be sustainably healthy and fit by my 45th birthday - and stay that way. Laurenz, who is also known from the TV show "Ninja Warrior", has already helped more than 200 people achieve their fitness goals and I was determined to be part of this circle.
The initial phase of my self-test was characterized by a significant change in my daily routine. Laurenz drew up a personalized training plan in consultation with me and we set about adjusting my diet. In the beginning, it was all about integrating regular exercise into my everyday life and taking small but consistent steps to lay the foundations for long-term success.
Routine for success
After the first two months, the question was: would I be able to consolidate and build on my initial successes? The answer to this question is a resounding YES. In months 3 and 4, the coaching focused more on the right mindset than on physical exertion. What I learned from Laurenz: The key to success is not just the training plan or the right diet, but above all the consolidation of routines and mental strength.
A significant change in the physical component of coaching: from the third month onwards, I start to push myself to the limit during training. This means that I do as many repetitions as possible in the last sets of each exercise - until I'm completely exhausted. This new intensity really gets me sweating and the progress is soon visible in the progress pictures I take every week. The muscle building is noticeably progressing and I can see how my fitness level is continuing to improve.
Reducing stress
However, despite the physical progress, my weight didn't go quite as planned for a while. At the end of the third month, I feel like I'm behind plan. One reason for this is probably my high stress level - I'm working at full capacity at this point, plus I'm traveling. Laurenz and I are therefore focusing intensively on the topic of stress management. I try simple but effective breathing exercises that help me to pause for a moment in stressful moments and focus on myself. I sit down, close my eyes and concentrate only on my breathing. It's amazing how these little breaks can noticeably reduce stress.
Sleep is often underestimated
Another important point in working with the coach concerns sleep, which is often underestimated. Until March, I rarely got more than five and a half to six hours of sleep a night, which Laurenz says is far too little for my age. His advice: it should be seven and a half hours. It's hard for me, but I make it a point to go to bed earlier and soon realize that it makes a huge difference. My concentration, my motivation and also my physical well-being improve significantly.
Laurenz also works with me on the subject of "saying no". I have to learn to set myself clear boundaries to prevent stress. Not every professional task has to be completed immediately, and I'm allowed to take breaks. It was an important step to understand that weight loss coaching is more than just a change in diet or a training plan - it's about holistic mental work.
Progress and success
Despite the initial weight deficit, I can celebrate a great success in April: the comparison pictures already show the beginnings of a six-pack! Something I never thought I would be able to achieve at my age. I am proud of this progress, because Laurenz makes it clear to me that this is by no means a matter of course.
We decide to reduce our daily calorie intake from 1750 to 1650 calories from mid-April in order to continue burning fat. During training, the focus is particularly on the stomach, shoulders and back, as Laurenz explains that my shoulder muscles are genetically weaker. We are therefore working specifically on making progress here too.
In the course of April, I'll be switching to the Nutrilize app, which makes tracking my diet and training even more efficient and user-friendly. Even though I am exhausted at times due to work-related stress, I am still able to maintain my motivation and train regularly in the fourth month of coaching.
One conversation with Laurenz that I particularly remember is about the question of how much effort is really necessary to be successful in the long term. His clear message: it's better to give 70 to 80 percent consistently and keep at it than to give 100 percent but constantly experience extreme highs and lows. This perspective still helps me enormously today to find a balance.
Long-term focus and enjoyment
What I also realize through my conversations with Laurenz: It's not about constantly forcing yourself to go without. Pleasure is allowed as long as it is consciously chosen, as the coach knows from experience. The goal is to have long-term control over my body without feeling deprived.
Conclusion and outlook
The third and fourth months of my weight loss coaching with Laurenz were crucial in many ways: I was able to change a lot, especially mentally, around the halfway point. The new mindset I have developed not only gives me a better attitude towards life, but also the strength I need to keep going. In particular, the impetus to cope better with stress and manage my time more efficiently has played a major role in my continued progress.
I have set myself two clear goals for the coming months: longevity and body control!
