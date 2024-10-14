"The result is crystal clear"
Kickl: Federal President has “obfuscated” the facts
FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl is heading into the second round of exploratory talks with the SPÖ and ÖVP this week with even more momentum after the regional elections in Vorarlberg. On Monday, the blue frontman set out the direction of travel and emphasized that the will of the voters must not be ignored. However, he fears that a "loser coalition" has already been sealed. The Freedom Party leader lashed out against this and also against Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen.
The Freedom Party may have failed to achieve the big win in Vorarlberg, but in the end they can celebrate a doubling of their share of the vote and a record result of around 28%. At a press conference on Monday, Kickl thanked the voters from the federal state and drew attention to an "interesting aspect": the largest influx had come from the non-voter segment. In this context, Kickl spoke of the "country's largest democratization project", for which his party was responsible.
Kickl: "Government formation mandate, not dictate"
Even weeks after the "crystal-clear result" of the National Council elections, the ÖVP and SPÖ's view was "clouded" and facts had been distorted, complained Kickl. For him, it currently looks as if the Social Democrats and the Chancellor's party "want to save themselves". And Federal President Van der Bellen has taken part in this "smokescreen".
In this context, Kickl pointed out that a mandate to form a government does not mean a "diktat", so it is far from certain that these negotiations will be successful. But you only find out "when you have tried". The stated motto of "ensuring clarity" was contradicted by Van der Bellen himself after the talks with all parliamentary parties, Kickl continued.
"Strange back and forth"
Confidants had told him that a "loser coalition" between the ÖVP and SPÖ had already been "in the bag for a long time". It's just that nobody dares to come forward to communicate this yet. According to Kickl, there is currently "a strange back and forth" between the parties and Van der Bellen.
Fierce criticism of the chancellor too
Chancellor Karl Nehammer also received a broadside. Kickl recalled a video message recently published by the ÖVP leader, in which he once again underlined his rejection of Kickl as a government partner. Nehammer spoke of an election result with two faces. Although the ÖVP did not come first, many had voted for "confidence instead of fear". Now it was important to address the concerns of Austrians. "Those who voted for confidence instead of fear" had their word for it.
The FPÖ leader attested to Nehammer's proximity to the "left-wing cancel culture" ("censorship culture", in the course of which certain political opinions are labeled as politically incorrect and suppressed, note). After all, they are trying to "cancel out" the FPÖ.
He made the following appeal to the amateur boxer: after the FPÖ's points victory, Nehammer must now relinquish his belt as the defeated defending champion or demand a rematch. With the demand to "no longer deny reality", Kickl is now entering the second round of talks with the ÖVP and SPÖ, which Van der Bellen has called on them to do.
