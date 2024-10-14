Kickl: Federal President has “obfuscated” the facts

Fierce criticism of the chancellor too

Chancellor Karl Nehammer also received a broadside. Kickl recalled a video message recently published by the ÖVP leader, in which he once again underlined his rejection of Kickl as a government partner. Nehammer spoke of an election result with two faces. Although the ÖVP did not come first, many had voted for "confidence instead of fear". Now it was important to address the concerns of Austrians. "Those who voted for confidence instead of fear" had their word for it.