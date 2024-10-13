Spectacular sight
Rare rain transforms the Sahara into a lake landscape
In the Sahara - one of the driest regions in the world - more rain has fallen than at any time in decades. This makes for an unusual sight: Between sand dunes and palm trees, a lake landscape has emerged in Morocco.
BThe desert in south-eastern Morocco is one of the driest places in the world, especially in late summer when it rarely rains. As reported by the Moroccan government, the amount of rain exceeded the annual average on two days in September.
The Tata region is one of the worst affected areas. In Tagounite, a village around 450 kilometers south of the capital Rabat, more than 100 millimeters of precipitation were measured within 24 hours, as reported by the AP news agency.
Lake filled up for the first time in 50 years
Lake Iriqui, a famous lake bed between Zagora and Tata, which had been dry for 50 years, was filled by the unusual rainfall. Tourists exploring the lake landscape by off-road vehicle are amazed by the sight. "It's been 30 to 50 years since we've had so much rain in such a short space of time," explained Houssine Youabeb from the Moroccan General Directorate of Meteorology.
The unusual rainfall could change the weather patterns in the region in the coming months and years. The air can now store more moisture, which leads to more evaporation and can therefore cause more storms, according to Youabeb.
Water reservoirs replenished
The rain comes in handy for agriculture - after six consecutive years of drought, farmers in many parts of Morocco were forced to leave their fields fallow. Towns and villages had to ration their water. Now the groundwater reservoirs and dams have been refilled.
But the masses of rain did not only bring benefits - storms cost the region a lot of water. Crop failures were reported in the agricultural sector.
