Rare rain transforms the Sahara into a lake landscape

Lake filled up for the first time in 50 years

Lake Iriqui, a famous lake bed between Zagora and Tata, which had been dry for 50 years, was filled by the unusual rainfall. Tourists exploring the lake landscape by off-road vehicle are amazed by the sight. "It's been 30 to 50 years since we've had so much rain in such a short space of time," explained Houssine Youabeb from the Moroccan General Directorate of Meteorology.