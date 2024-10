KAC third in the table after victory against Vorarlberg!

Quick 3:0 lead

After half an hour, Klagenfurt seemed to be on their way to an unchallenged victory with a 3:0 lead. Denmark's Mathias From took advantage of the first overtime game to take the lead (7th). At the start of the middle period, Nick Petersen converted another power play to make it 2:0 (22'), and Steven Strong added the third goal a few seconds after the Carinthians were short-handed (28').