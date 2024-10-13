Fabio Ingolitsch is all about soccer

After four years as assistant coach, he took over the Bulls' U18s and led them to the title without being beaten. This was followed by his appointment as head coach at Liefering, where the average age of the starting eleven was usually under 20. However, the very young team was Ingolitsch's undoing - after a weak season in which the young bulls played against relegation, he had to leave. The 32-year-old has been in charge of FC Zurich's U21s since May 2024.