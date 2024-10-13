Altach's new coach
Fabio Ingolitsch is all about soccer
At Altachern, new coach Fabio Ingolitsch can earn his first spurs in the Austrian Bundesliga. That shouldn't really be a problem for the meticulous worker, who has so far dealt almost exclusively with junior players.
For the Ingolitsch family in Bischofshofen, everything has always revolved around soccer. Every year, the parents diligently take part in the "Krone" footballer competition. Son Sandro became a professional footballer, while his older brother Fabio embarked on a coaching career at an early age. At the age of 24, he was the youngest Austrian ever to have his A license in his pocket, and at 29 he obtained his UEFA Pro license - naturally also the youngest in the country.
But that doesn't mean that Fabio Ingolitsch was only interested in soccer. He completed a master's degree in natural sciences at the University of Salzburg. However, he then turned down a permanent teaching position at the St. Johann im Pongau grammar school to become an assistant coach under Gerhard Struber at FC Liefering.
After four years as assistant coach, he took over the Bulls' U18s and led them to the title without being beaten. This was followed by his appointment as head coach at Liefering, where the average age of the starting eleven was usually under 20. However, the very young team was Ingolitsch's undoing - after a weak season in which the young bulls played against relegation, he had to leave. The 32-year-old has been in charge of FC Zurich's U21s since May 2024.
A meticulous worker
Now he has his first Bundesliga team under him in Altach, pure professional soccer, no more young players. On the contrary: the coach is not the oldest at the Rheindörfler this season. However, this should not be a problem for Ingolitsch, who is known as a meticulous worker - who knows exactly what he wants to see from his players and communicates this with clear commands.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
