Charming characters, catchy melodies

The "Krone" presents the performance series, which (in English with German subtitles) evokes the unique quality and magic of the original in all its facets: the Jellicle cats meet in the shimmering junkyard for the annual cat ball. In the moonlight, cunningly charming characters such as the magical cat Mister Mistoffelees, the beautiful Victoria, the daredevil Rum Tum Tugger and the villain Macavity compete for the gift of a second life.