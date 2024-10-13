In the music theater 2025
Watch out, the cats are finally asking to the ball again! The world-famous cult musical "Cats" is returning to the stage in the unique original version - and is also making a stop in Linz. The "Krone" presents the only performance series in Austria that can be seen in the music theater in summer 2025.
Grizabella, Rum Tum Tugger, Macavity and immortal hits such as "Memory": no other musical in the world is as magical as "Cats". Incomparably imaginative and elegant, Andrew Lloyd Webber's masterpiece combines rousing melodies, breathtaking dance scenes and spectacular, "feline" costumes for deeply human characters to create an exciting whole!
Now the unrivaled original production from London's West End is touring the world and has a single tour stop in Austria: from July 9 to August 3, 2025, "Cats" can be seen at the Musiktheater in Linz.
Charming characters, catchy melodies
The "Krone" presents the performance series, which (in English with German subtitles) evokes the unique quality and magic of the original in all its facets: the Jellicle cats meet in the shimmering junkyard for the annual cat ball. In the moonlight, cunningly charming characters such as the magical cat Mister Mistoffelees, the beautiful Victoria, the daredevil Rum Tum Tugger and the villain Macavity compete for the gift of a second life.
To date, "Cats" has thrilled more than 73 million viewers - and continues to fascinate children and adults alike. Ticket sales at the Linz Landestheater start today, Sunday.
"Cats": July 9 to August 3, 2025; Tickets: +43 732 76 11-400; Musiktheater, Linz.
