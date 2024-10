This municipality demonstrates commitment to the little ones

"Education campus is under discussion"

For example, a new baby allowance was introduced in the municipality and free diaper bags were introduced. Four children's playgrounds have been given a new lease of life and one playground has even been newly built. The municipality also scored points for rebuilding the elementary school and integrating a new kindergarten. Zoppoth: "We are already working on improving the primary and secondary school areas. An educational campus is under discussion, as the area near the school center is to be used even more."