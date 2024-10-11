Farewell already planned
Schönborn retires as Archbishop of Vienna
The final retirement of Cardinal Christoph Schönborn as Archbishop of Vienna is apparently imminent. Pope Francis is expected to accept his resignation around his 80th birthday at the end of January 2025, the archdiocese announced on Friday according to "Kathpress".
A farewell celebration in St. Stephen's Cathedral is planned for January 18 next year. It has not yet been decided who will be appointed as the Pope's successor.
Age limit of 75 years long since reached
Schönborn had already reached the age limit for bishops of 75 at the beginning of 2020 and offered his resignation to Pope Francis at the time. However, the head of the Church did not accept. "Schönborn will remain in office for the time being and for an indefinite period," it was said at the time. Now there are increasing signs that he will be replaced in the Archdiocese of Vienna after the turn of the year. It is possible that Archbishop Franz Lackner will move from Salzburg to Vienna.
Farewell celebration in St. Stephen's Cathedral in January
Prior to this, Schönborn himself and the archdiocese are inviting people to a service in St. Stephen's Cathedral on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 2 p.m. "to celebrate and give thanks at the end of almost 30 years together." Invitations will be sent out in the next few days to employees of the Archdiocese of Vienna and to companions from a wide range of areas.
According to the archdiocese, everyone who would like to celebrate with the archbishop is also invited to the service. You can register for this from the end of November via the website www.erzbischof.wien.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
