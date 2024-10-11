Schönborn retires as Archbishop of Vienna

Age limit of 75 years long since reached

Schönborn had already reached the age limit for bishops of 75 at the beginning of 2020 and offered his resignation to Pope Francis at the time. However, the head of the Church did not accept. "Schönborn will remain in office for the time being and for an indefinite period," it was said at the time. Now there are increasing signs that he will be replaced in the Archdiocese of Vienna after the turn of the year. It is possible that Archbishop Franz Lackner will move from Salzburg to Vienna.