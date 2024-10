Why Kim Jong Un’s new submarine is making Seoul nervous

With 35 submarines, North Korea has the fourth largest submarine fleet in the world behind Russia, the USA and China, according to figures from the military portal "Global Firepower". Some military analysts believe that there are as many as 64 to 86 submarines flying the North Korean flag. However, this figure also includes up to 40 small submarines of the "Sang-o" type. Although they are equipped with torpedoes, they are primarily used for espionage purposes and allow combat divers to disembark. They are apparently used to bring agents to the South Korean coast. However, they are not classified as a threat to South Korean cities - in contrast to another submarine that North Korea is working on.