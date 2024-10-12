Bechterew’s disease: warning signs are often overlooked

Don't despair, there is help!

"But nobody has to despair today! There are now very good therapies with several treatment options, but these should be used early to avoid late effects such as hardening and stiffening of the bones," says the rheumatism specialist encouragingly. "Painkillers (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) work well for some patients. However, if these do not lead to sufficient pain relief, so-called biologics are used. These include TNF blockers and interleukin 17 inhibitors, which are injected under the skin. JAK inhibitors from the small molecule group, which are taken in tablet form, have also been available for around five years."