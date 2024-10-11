Monet masterpiece restituted to descendants

Adalbert "Bela" Parlagi was a successful businessman and art lover in Vienna in the 1930s. But then the Nazis marched in and drove him and his family out of the city and country. The Gestapo confiscated and auctioned off all his cultural treasures, including the painting "Bord de Mer" by the famous French Impressionist Claude Monet. In 1941, the painting fell into the hands of a Nazi art dealer, and then the trail was lost.