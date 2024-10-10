ÖBB: Everything back on track before Christmas?

"Don't just go back to business as usual"

A big step towards getting everything back on track will be taken on December 15. In addition to the S 50 (Vienna-Westbahnhof-Eichgraben) and S 40 (Tullnerfeld-St. Pölten), the new western line including the Atzenbrugg tunnel should also be operational again. With tension, because, according to Matthä, there will continue to be system disruptions. The new western line will be closed again for four weeks in mid-2025. It is not back to business as usual, they say. All 259 tunnels in the country will now be evaluated and presumably adapted for future floods. The Westbahn was pleased and "in a positive mood".