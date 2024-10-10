Earlier than expected
ÖBB: Everything back on track before Christmas?
ÖBB wants to return to normality in stages after the horror flood. For the time being, the old western route will be double-tracked and somewhat slower, with the new route then waiting as a Christmas present ...
"Christmas traffic is guaranteed!" It was (hopefully true) good news, especially for commuters, but also for all other travelers, that ÖBB boss Andreas Matthä was able to announce on "ZiB 2" on Wednesday evening.
According to Matthä, operations on the new Westbahn line, which was destroyed by the floods, can be fully resumed from December 15.
Commuters will be relieved first
On Thursday, the company went into detail: with immediate effect, four trains per hour (including competitor Westbahn) can once again run between Vienna and Salzburg - these take slightly longer than the trains on the new line. On November 4, the new line between the Wienerwald Tunnel and the Lainzer Tunnel will be reopened to enable a shuttle train from Westbahnhof via Hütteldorf to Tullnerfeld.
From November 9, the S 40 will also run between Tulln and Tullnerfeld. Buses will continue to run between Tullnerfeld and St. Pölten.
However, the western route remains a patient. There will continue to be a degree of tension, and system disruptions are to be expected.
"Don't just go back to business as usual"
A big step towards getting everything back on track will be taken on December 15. In addition to the S 50 (Vienna-Westbahnhof-Eichgraben) and S 40 (Tullnerfeld-St. Pölten), the new western line including the Atzenbrugg tunnel should also be operational again. With tension, because, according to Matthä, there will continue to be system disruptions. The new western line will be closed again for four weeks in mid-2025. It is not back to business as usual, they say. All 259 tunnels in the country will now be evaluated and presumably adapted for future floods. The Westbahn was pleased and "in a positive mood".
Tullnerfeld remains a construction site
It is clear that not everything can work immediately. The Tullnerfeld train station will reopen for commuter trains to Vienna on November 4, but it will be provisional, without heating, without an elevator and without stores. However, the pharmacy and parking lots will be open. Meanwhile, Lower Austria's SPÖ leader Sven Hergovich called for the temporary opening of unreserved seats in business class and 1st class: "We will also call on the Ministry of Finance to automatically adjust the commuter allowance to the extended travel time."
