From the FH in Steyr:
Scientist also shone at the World Kickboxing Championships
"I'm probably one of a kind," grins Fabian Stangl. That's right! Because the 33-year-old is the best example of how top-level scientific work and top sporting performance are not mutually exclusive. Stangl researches and teaches at the University of Applied Sciences in Steyr - and became VIze World Champion in kickboxing!
Every day he proves just how much he has in his head - which he also lets his opponents and training partners kick almost daily: Fabian Stangl (33)! A successful researcher and teacher at the Digital Business Institute of the University of Applied Sciences Upper Austria in Steyr. He is currently completing his doctoral thesis. And who sensationally fought his way to runner-up in the kickboxing world championship at the World Martial Arts Games in the Czech Republic!
Comeback after seven years
"I'm probably one of a kind," smiles Stangl, adding: "Martial arts is no longer associated with dangerous, tattooed athletes - a law student also fights at our kickboxing club in Steyr!" Stangl himself, whose research provides important ideas on how to optimize work processes and promote mental health in the workplace, is competing in kickboxing again this year after a seven-year break - and became national and European champion!
Sport is essential for scientific work
"Both areas require stamina and perseverance - values that I live by in my work and in my job. The combination of research and sport is essential for me; mental and physical challenges give me the balance I need for scientific work," explains the 33-year-old, who once came into contact with martial arts as part of a self-defense course run by his sister and adds: "It shows that it is possible to achieve top performance in both areas if you find the right balance."
