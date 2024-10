So you can go hiking with Franz Klammer

After the wonderful fall tour in the Carinthian Nockberge mountains, it's time to celebrate. The Wiesernock Musi will be playing in the marquee at the Kaiserburgbahn valley station from 3 pm and prizes will be raffled off. From 8 p.m., the Bad Kleinkirchheim rural youth invites you to an Oktoberfest party with the band Volxpop. The "Bergkrone" hike with Franz Klammer is also ideal for a long fall weekend in the Carinthian Nockberge mountains.

TVB Bad Kleinkirchheim, 04240 / 8212 or info@badkleinkirchheim.at