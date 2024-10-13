“Interview Gerald Rockenschaub”

You have been with the WHO since 2004. In that time, has there been anything like the current accumulation of trouble spots in and around Europe?

No. The conflicts in the Middle East have the explosive power to develop into a global crisis. If the region destabilizes further and Iran joins the conflict or the USA sides with Israel, it could turn into a global conflict. But that is also the case in Ukraine, and we must not forget that. As Europeans, the Ukraine conflict is perhaps a little closer to us, but in the media there has been a shift towards the Middle East since October 7. The catastrophic situation in Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan also receives little attention compared to the escalation in the Middle East. This also has an impact on the availability of humanitarian funds and aid.