Opening defeat for St. Pölten in Champions League

Goal from 19 meters

The Lower Austrians did not get off to a good start in front of 7,500 fans in Stockholm. SKN goalkeeper Carina Schlüter first had to receive treatment on her head after a collision with Stina Lennartsson (13'), after which the Swedes turned up the heat. Vilde Hasund hit the crossbar with a header (17'), and a minute later the Norwegian did better, netting from 19 meters to give the hosts the lead. It was Hammarby's first ever goal in the top flight.