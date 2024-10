Austria’s first small wind turbine in Lavanttal

Like in a film, the 48-tonne crane puffed up the narrow mountain road at walking pace: the monster has been ordered to erect Austria's first small wind turbine in the solar energy village in Kamp (1330 meters above sea level). It was built by eco-pioneer and stair builder Franz Dorner (66). With over 4,000 panels for solar power, he has created a solar power empire in the Lavanttal mountain village. "We produce electricity for 580 households, now we also want to harness the power of the wind."