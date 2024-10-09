Would you rather have a nuclear power plant than wind turbines in the Innviertel?

Johann Aschenberger picks up the "Quetschn" and performs the "Innviertler Roas" dance - a somewhat different start to a press conference. "Die Furzenden Troglodyten" were invited to the event in Linz on Wednesday. Ironically, this is what the Innviertel wind power opponents call themselves - based on a ten-year-old caricature that denigrated their peers as just such cavemen.

"Am I the fool?"

Hermann Brunnschmid, chairman of the Association for the Protection of the Hausruck and Kobernaußer Forests, is sitting next to Aschenberger. The retired heating engineer has traveled all the way from Tyrol to rail against renewable energy. He cites his own calculations, which he believes show that wind power and photovoltaics will lead to disaster as long as there is insufficient storage. "Am I the fool or the others?" He doesn't understand the world.