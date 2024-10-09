Environmental lawyer on the podium
Would you rather have a nuclear power plant than wind turbines in the Innviertel?
The province's environmental advocate, Martin Donat, never misses an opportunity to express his aversion to wind turbines in Upper Austria. Any platform seems to suit him - even if, like yesterday, Wednesday, it consists of people who, in addition to serious arguments, also bring plenty of obscurities to light.
Johann Aschenberger picks up the "Quetschn" and performs the "Innviertler Roas" dance - a somewhat different start to a press conference. "Die Furzenden Troglodyten" were invited to the event in Linz on Wednesday. Ironically, this is what the Innviertel wind power opponents call themselves - based on a ten-year-old caricature that denigrated their peers as just such cavemen.
"Am I the fool?"
Hermann Brunnschmid, chairman of the Association for the Protection of the Hausruck and Kobernaußer Forests, is sitting next to Aschenberger. The retired heating engineer has traveled all the way from Tyrol to rail against renewable energy. He cites his own calculations, which he believes show that wind power and photovoltaics will lead to disaster as long as there is insufficient storage. "Am I the fool or the others?" He doesn't understand the world.
No other country is as hysterical about nuclear power as Austria.
Johann Aschenberger, Obmann des Vereins zum Schutz des Hausruck- und Kobernaußerwalds
There will be no getting around nuclear power
What the press conference is specifically about: the message that wind farms are undesirable, especially in the Kobernaußerwald, and are just the spawn of "green climate hysteria". Where is the ever-increasing amount of electricity needed supposed to come from? "Certainly not from the Innviertel region," says Aschenberger. His solution: from a global perspective, there will be no getting around nuclear power. So a nuclear power plant is better than wind turbines? His individual opinion is completely meaningless here, Aschenberger evades the question.
Donat calls for binding regional planning
In the midst of the "troglodytes": the state's environmental lawyer, Martin Donat. The avowed wind power opponent has already made headlines this year as the (ultimately unsuccessful) organizer of an anti-wind farm evening in Rainbach, for which he received a rebuke from his boss, State Office Director Thomas Schäffer.
Perhaps that is also the reason why Donat is not foaming at the mouth this time. He is simply calling for binding regional planning that designates acceleration areas for renewable energy and unsuitable no-go zones. Whether nuclear power is needed in Austria? "I don't share this assessment."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.