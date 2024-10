“Lead hospital has cost 13 million euros so far”

"Krone": You recently attended regional health round tables. Where do the Styrians in the districts feel the pinch?

Karlheinz Kornhäusl: Many people have confronted me with long waiting times, for example at GPs, operations, in hospital outpatient clinics or for MRI examinations. It was important for me to listen and explain, just as I did for 15 years as a doctor. But I also emphasized again and again that, despite all the problems we currently have, we still have a very good healthcare system - and I got 99 percent agreement on that.