“Affordable housing is flying in the face of the ÖVP!”

Security issue relevant

The typical Vorarlberg credo of 'build, build, build' is no longer feasible these days because land prices have also risen dramatically. In addition to the issue of housing, the migration problem also played a major role in the Vorarlberg state election campaign. Schlingensiepen: "Although the FPÖ under Christof Bitschi always makes it clear in Vorarlberg that they are not part of the federal FPÖ, they also like to play up the issue of security here. Bitschi himself is a relatively young top candidate, with perfect rhetoric and a shrewd manner." Mario Leiter, the leader of the Ländle-SPÖ, in turn prefers business-related topics and also had ex-SPÖ federal party leader Christian Kern visiting Vorarlberg. The NEOS, on the other hand, are traditionally strong in Vorarlberg and are growing steadily. "Matthias Stolz, the founder of NEOS, is also from Vorarlberg."