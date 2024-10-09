Putin had luxury villa on the Black Sea demolished

Office in luxury villa looked like the one in the Kremlin

The villa used to have its own access road, beach access and a helipad. Apparently, Putin's summer residence was not short on work either: He is said to have set up an office there that looks exactly like the one in the Kremlin. This allowed Putin to pretend that he was in Moscow instead of on vacation in Sochi. He is said to have spent up to 37 days a year there, but his last stay was seven months ago.