Lost tourist rescued from Krippenstein

Difficult conditions

Obertraun Mountain Rescue was alerted and set off with a total of 18 mountain rescuers in several groups to search for the missing man. The operation was made more difficult by the fog, rain and snow-covered paths. The mountain rescuers tried to locate the Czech by shouting, which they succeeded in doing at around 10 pm. Miraculously, he was found unharmed in rough terrain in the Loskoppen area. The mountain rescuers brought him back to the marked path and accompanied him from there to the cable car and on into the valley.