SKN ladies have to move for CL home games

Fortunately, a new venue was found in the Generali Arena. "Wiener Austria was immediately cooperative and assured us of their full support - even on match days," says President Andrea Pichler happily. Tickets that have already been purchased will of course remain valid. "We are currently working on presenting the new seating plan on our website as soon as possible so that all fans know exactly where they will be sitting in the Generali Arena," explains Pichler. A shuttle bus service for fans from the Lower Austrian capital is also being planned.