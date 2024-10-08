Trial in Feldkirch
House set on fire while intoxicated with drugs
The Syrian man who set fire to a farmhouse in May has been sent to an institution for lawbreakers in need of rehabilitation.
The accused spent five months in custody. In the trial on Monday at the Feldkirch regional court, judge Alexander Wehinger found him guilty and sentenced the arsonist to 18 months in prison. A bargain sentence when you consider that both the 63-year-old homeowner and a 40-year-old housemate were still asleep in the house when the fire was set. It was only thanks to the reaction of the lodger that both were able to escape the flames outside that night.
During the hearing, the council followed the explanations of the court psychiatrist Reinhard Haller. He had come to the conclusion that the defendant had committed the crime while fully intoxicated. "Forensically and psychiatrically, this is a very interesting case," said Haller. The accused came from a good home in Syria. He had fled to Austria nine years ago. Even then, the man had used drugs such as cannabis. Cocaine, amphetamines and other substances had been added. Pathological intoxication was the result. The first incident occurred in April. At that time, he went on the rampage in Dornbirn while intoxicated. The cannabis addict resisted arrest and injured four police officers. When they wanted to admit him to the provincial hospital in Rankweil, however, the rioter was sent away again as the conditions for admission were not met.
The verdict is final
In the night of May 2nd, the fire disaster finally occurred in Blons, causing property damage of around 1.6 million euros. While the owner appears quite composed during the trial, the subtenant has been struggling with massive psychological problems since the incident: "I'm a human wreck and have suicidal thoughts," he says. Above all, however, he feels guilty because he had asked his landlord and good friend that evening to give the accused accommodation for one night due to family problems. The verdict is final. However, as the expert assumes that the Syrian will commit further crimes, he will now be sent to an institution for lawbreakers in need of rehabilitation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
