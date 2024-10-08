House set on fire while intoxicated with drugs

During the hearing, the council followed the explanations of the court psychiatrist Reinhard Haller. He had come to the conclusion that the defendant had committed the crime while fully intoxicated. "Forensically and psychiatrically, this is a very interesting case," said Haller. The accused came from a good home in Syria. He had fled to Austria nine years ago. Even then, the man had used drugs such as cannabis. Cocaine, amphetamines and other substances had been added. Pathological intoxication was the result. The first incident occurred in April. At that time, he went on the rampage in Dornbirn while intoxicated. The cannabis addict resisted arrest and injured four police officers. When they wanted to admit him to the provincial hospital in Rankweil, however, the rioter was sent away again as the conditions for admission were not met.