Outdoor pool slide now goes under the hammer

Exposed concrete slabs, exit aids, diving boards and a 40-metre-long slide with an asking price of 1,200 euros. All of this and six other items from the former Natternbach outdoor pool can be purchased at auction until today, Tuesday, on the aurena.at website. There are financial reasons for the closure of the municipal swimming pool. The municipality was unable to afford the 2.4 million euro renovation of the ageing leisure oasis.