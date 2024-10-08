Vorteilswelt
For fear of Sharon

Ozzy Osbourne never wants to take hard drugs again

Nachrichten
08.10.2024 17:00

The days of hard drugs are over for him. Ozzy Osbourne revealed in the Family Podcast that his life is "much better today" after decades of alcohol and cocaine addiction. Although the 75-year-old admits that he is not completely "clean". The reason: "I use a bit of marijuana from time to time."

0 Kommentare

But anything harder is out for the "Prince of Darkness" today. When a good friend recommended that he try a microdose of ketamine, he refused: "For me, a microdose of any drug is like lighting a fuse. Once is already too much and 10 is never enough."

"Spanks my ass all the time"
The rocker is "very happy" to have his wife Sharon by his side. It's mainly his fear of her that keeps him from relapsing into old times: "My wife spanks me all the time and also throws away my marijuana when she finds it. I know how fucking hard she'll make my life if I were to be tempted (with hard drugs) again."

According to Ozzy, Sharon Osbourne is making sure her hubby doesn't fall off the wagon. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Amy Sussman)
According to Ozzy, Sharon Osbourne is making sure her hubby doesn't fall off the wagon.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Amy Sussman)

The former Black Sabbath frontman hopes that by setting a bad example, he will act as a deterrent to others: "I don't want others to go down the same path as me with drugs and alcohol. My message is: if you're using drugs but want to get off them, there's a lot of help out there for you!"

Almost caught by a cop
Ozzy also shared an anecdote in his podcast from his days as an addict, when he went to a public restroom to snort cocaine. As he was about to leave, he had just seen a policeman come into the toilet after him: "I bent down and saw these black boots standing in front of the urinal - a fucking cop. So I'm standing there on one leg, with a load of fucking Coke ready, waiting for the guy to finally finish peeing. It was really killing me, but I was definitely going to take one!"

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member revealed that he got off alcohol and cocaine with the help of Alcoholics Anonymous' 12-step program: "I don't go to meetings by myself anymore, but maybe I should!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Thiele
Christian Thiele
