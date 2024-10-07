Manchester City: Important victory in court

Setback for the Premier League

This is a major setback for the Premier League. The hearing into the allegations against Pep Guardiola's club is currently underway. The league accuses City of financial violations in 115 cases. There is no direct link to the latest ruling. Whether it could nevertheless have an impact on the proceedings was initially unclear. The regulations on "Associated Party Transactions" (APT) were introduced in December 2021 in the course of the Saudi Arabian-led takeover of Newcastle United and were further amended in February of this year.