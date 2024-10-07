Johan Neeskens dies during coach training course

Congenial partner of Cruyff

Born in Heemstede in northern Holland, the former midfielder played for Ajax Amsterdam and FC Barcelona, among others. He played a total of 49 international matches between 1970 and 1981 and scored 17 goals. With Ajax, he won the European Cup three times in a row (1971-1973). With Barcelona (as team-mate of Hans Krankl) he also won the Cup Winners' Cup in 1979. Both at Ajax and Barcelona and in the national team, he was the congenial midfield partner of his legendary namesake Johan Cruyff, who died eight years ago.