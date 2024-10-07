Vorteilswelt
Mourning for Oranje icon

Johan Neeskens dies during coach training course

Nachrichten
07.10.2024 17:30

The soccer world is mourning the loss of Johan Neeskens. As the Dutch association KNVB announced on Monday, the former international player died unexpectedly at the age of 73 while on a coaching project in Algeria.

Neeskens reached the World Cup final with the "Elftal" in 1974 and 1978. At club level, he enjoyed great success with Ajax Amsterdam and FC Barcelona.

"International soccer is losing a legend. We have no words for this enormous, sudden loss. The world is not only saying goodbye to a gifted sportsman, but above all to a committed, passionate and wonderful person," the KNVB said in a statement.

Johan Neeskens scored the opening goal for the Netherlands in the World Cup final - but Germany won 2:1 in the end. (Bild: AFP)
Johan Neeskens scored the opening goal for the Netherlands in the World Cup final - but Germany won 2:1 in the end.
(Bild: AFP)

Congenial partner of Cruyff
Born in Heemstede in northern Holland, the former midfielder played for Ajax Amsterdam and FC Barcelona, among others. He played a total of 49 international matches between 1970 and 1981 and scored 17 goals. With Ajax, he won the European Cup three times in a row (1971-1973). With Barcelona (as team-mate of Hans Krankl) he also won the Cup Winners' Cup in 1979. Both at Ajax and Barcelona and in the national team, he was the congenial midfield partner of his legendary namesake Johan Cruyff, who died eight years ago.

Johan Neeskens (l.) (Bild: AFP)
Johan Neeskens (l.)
(Bild: AFP)

However, his crowning glory in the "Oranje dress" eluded him; in both 1974 (1:2 against West Germany) and 1978 (under coach Ernst Happel 1:3 after extra time against Argentina), they were defeated by the hosts in the World Cup final. In the 2-1 defeat in Munich, Neeskens scored the early 1-0 lead from a penalty in the 2nd minute.

After his playing career, the Dutchman continued to work on the sidelines, including as assistant coach at FC Barcelona. In recent years, he trained young people around the world to become coaches as a "World Coach" in a project run by the Dutch FA.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

