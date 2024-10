After 2:2 in the derby: “We are a goal factory!”

With a population of just 1,500, Diersbach obviously does a good job in soccer, having a team that is at the top of the district league. "Everything fits here. Our infrastructure and the atmosphere in the club are good," says Diersbach section manager Josef Steinmann, who would have been delighted with a win against Riedau: "Unfortunately, it took us a half to get into the game. With a bit more luck, we could have made it 2-0, then we would have had a good chance of winning," said Steinmann.