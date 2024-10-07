State election: The art of mobilization

The Freedom Party sniffing at first place

This year, however, the signs are completely different. The Freedom Party is flying high; in the national elections on September 29, the gap to the top dog ÖVP in Vorarlberg was just 3889 votes. In view of the historic opportunity to unseat the blacks for the first time, Christof Bitschi and co. will probably have no trouble mobilizing their core clientele. Conversely, traditional ÖVP supporters will probably not be asked twice to cast their vote, as there really is a lot at stake. It is therefore a calculated move if even the head of the state party, Markus Wallner, who has been in office since 2011, is drumming up a duel for the state governor's seat.