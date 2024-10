Vienna Marathon winner killed in robbery

He was on his way home

The exact course of events and those responsible have not yet been clarified. However, the police are assuming murder. Vienna Kandie, the daughter of the deceased, said on television that her mother had phoned Samson Kandie at 7.30 p.m. to check on him because she had been expecting him at home. "He said he was on his way home. We started to wonder because Dad was never late home," Vienna Kandie said.