Sleeping in the back seat

Locked-out man smashes window of electric car

Nachrichten
07.10.2024 06:00

A German man (24) living in Linz came up with the glorious idea of spending the night in an electric Mercedes after he was unable to get into his apartment. He had allegedly locked himself out. The young man did not see the fact that the car was locked as an insurmountable obstacle. He simply smashed the side window and took a nap in the back seat.

0 Kommentare

It was Sunday morning, shortly after 3.30 a.m., when Constantin H. from Linz was suddenly woken from his sleep by a loud noise. "The noise came from the side of the road," the 25-year-old confirms in an interview with Krone.

As the young man looked out of his window down onto Breitwiesergutstraße, he noticed an unknown person banging wildly on the side window of a parked car. "He probably hit it with a stone until the window broke."

H. alerted the police. At 3.43 a.m., three patrol cars from the Lenaupark police station arrived at the scene of the incident.

Found slumbering
There was no sign of the perpetrator at the time and the officers illuminated the area with flashlights - to no avail. When H. gave his personal details, the police finally noticed that a person was lying on the back seat of the black Mercedes EQE, slumbering peacefully.

Fragments of the smashed side window (Bild: zVg)
Fragments of the smashed side window
(Bild: zVg)

As it turned out, it was a 24-year-old German who was obviously intoxicated and whose home address is not far from the scene of the crime.

Uncooperative during interrogation
The drowsy 24-year-old is said to have behaved rather uncooperatively towards the officers and also used abusive language. He told them that he had locked himself out of his apartment without his cell phone and keys and therefore wanted to spend the night in the Mercedes.

The German tried to explain to the police officers that it was none of their business because the electric car belonged to his father's company. Nevertheless, the police are now investigating for damage to property.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jürgen Pachner
Jürgen Pachner
