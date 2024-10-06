After the death of his wife: no money for the funeral

His Hannelore passed away on August 23, just a few days before her 82nd birthday. He had cared for her for five years when she developed dementia. When she, the great love of his life, no longer recognized him, it was heartbreaking for him. "It's me, your husband. I love you so much,' I often told her," he says. Put her in a home, you can't do that, he was advised by worried acquaintances, "but I could never have done that".