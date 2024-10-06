Musical talents
A small village for small, big musical stars
The small village of Mahrersdorf near Ternitz has 196 inhabitants and 170 pupils attend the popular "Kulturreif" musical school run by Roland and Birgit Scheibenreif every week. And the number is growing all the time. It all started in their own living room with singing lessons for five children.
Since 2012, they have been running a professional musical school in their purpose-built house in Roland's idyllic home town. The great thing about "Kulturreif" is that every child - no matter how talented and no matter how old - can take part. Rehearsals - singing, dancing and acting - take place throughout the year, as performances are regularly scheduled. For example, the third part of the self-written musical "Winter Sleep at Christmas Time" will be performed at Christmas.
"We always try to incorporate valuable educational themes such as friendship and envy into our plays," says Roland. During the year, other musical productions are also regularly on the program, where it can happen that the young talents share the stage with well-known stars such as Lukas Perman or Ramesh Nair.
The couple have turned their hobbies into a profession. "I sing always and everywhere," says Birgit, a trained musical performer. She met her Roland, a musician and music school teacher, on stage - at a performance in the Ternitz town hall, where he was playing the drums. Together they soon developed the idea of a musical school for children, which was put into practice in 2012.
They also have some successes to report. In 2015, they reached the semi-finals of the "Big Chance of Choirs". And Anna Rosa Döller from Ternitz, who shone on stage this year as the leading actress in "My Fair Lady" in Mörbisch, made her first attempts at singing and dancing with the Scheibenreifs in Mahrersdorf.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.