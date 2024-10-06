Vorteilswelt
After the flood in Lower Austria

This is how bad things are for our local businesses

Nachrichten
06.10.2024 06:00

900 businesses have been affected by the flood disaster. The exact amount of damage cannot yet be estimated.

Just like private victims of the flood, affected businesses can also expect compensation payments of 50 percent from the federal and state disaster funds. In cases of hardship, company bosses will even be compensated for up to 80 percent of the damage incurred. In Lower Austria alone, around 900 entrepreneurs have already contacted the experts at the claims commissions.

Chamber of Commerce contributes 20 percent
In contrast to private individuals, a representative of the Chamber of Commerce is always involved in the investigation. This is because the Chamber pays an additional 20 percent as compensation - although this sum is capped at a maximum of 40,000 euros. It is also said that new damage reports are received by the representatives every day. For this reason alone, the total damage caused by the heavy rainfall three weeks ago in our federal state cannot yet be precisely quantified. However, businesses in the districts of Tulln, St. Pölten and Melk were hit hardest by the storms.

In addition to financial aid payments, the Chamber of Commerce is also offering advice and has launched the free "Restart 2024" service. Affected companies can take advantage of information on the topics of financing and liquidity, as well as new business models. The consultations also focus on successful sales after the flood disaster. The only requirements are an active business license and an existing damage report. The consultation, which is intended to show new perspectives, lasts ten hours and is fully funded by the Chamber of Commerce.

Kremser sammelten
Wie Unternehmen den Florianis helfen

After the flood, many companies in Lower Austria are also financially up to their necks in water - see report above. But the company bosses are also aware of this: Without the tireless efforts of the volunteer fire department, everything would have been much worse. This week, too, clean-up operations were underway following landslides, road damage and fallen trees. This was also the case in Krems, where more than 30 entrepreneurs came together to support the Florianis with donations in kind and food.

30 entrepreneurs donated to the fire department in Krems (Bild: MAGISTRAT KREMS)
30 entrepreneurs donated to the fire department in Krems
(Bild: MAGISTRAT KREMS)

"We really were on duty around the clock for five days," says fire department commander Gerhard Urschler, thanking the companies for their help during the disaster: "- Your help was an essential support for our work. This solidarity has shown how important cohesion and mutual support are for our safety." Mayor Peter Molnar praises both sides: "I would like to thank our volunteers for their efforts and also all the donors who supported them and us in difficult times!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Thomas Lauber
Thomas Lauber
