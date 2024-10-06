This is how bad things are for our local businesses

Chamber of Commerce contributes 20 percent

In contrast to private individuals, a representative of the Chamber of Commerce is always involved in the investigation. This is because the Chamber pays an additional 20 percent as compensation - although this sum is capped at a maximum of 40,000 euros. It is also said that new damage reports are received by the representatives every day. For this reason alone, the total damage caused by the heavy rainfall three weeks ago in our federal state cannot yet be precisely quantified. However, businesses in the districts of Tulln, St. Pölten and Melk were hit hardest by the storms.