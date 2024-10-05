Trial started
Bus door broke gymnast’s arm: many unanswered questions
A judge at the Regional Court for Civil Matters in Vienna wants to find out how the 12-year-old sports talent was injured in the crowded public bus a year ago. Apparently the door did not stop when it opened despite resistance.
An unusual accident in Vienna on September 18, 2023 is now the subject of a hearing at the Regional Court for Civil Matters. Its course of events is also causing worry lines for the expert witness. Larissa S., multiple Austrian youth champion in artistic gymnastics, was on her way to training with schoolmates.
As the "Krone" reported, the twelve-year-old held on to the yellow handrail on the 77A public transport bus. When the bus door opened at a station, it shifted Larissa's arm until it broke in a painful and complicated way. "The bus was full to bursting," the girl told the judge at the trial. She held on to the pole because there were no more seats and, at 1.40 meters, she was too small for the handrails.
Bus driver was focused on what was happening outside
"At the second stop, the door opened and hit me on the elbow. Then I saw that my hand was hanging down and I collapsed. I've never felt pain like that before." - According to a fellow athlete, the door opened in one and didn't stop when it hit the student's arm.
In the second station, the door opened and hit my elbow. Then I saw that my hand was hanging down and I collapsed.
Larissa über den Unfall.
As a witness, the driver does not want to confirm that the bus was overcrowded. He states that he had to concentrate on what was happening at the bus stop: "I opened the door as normal and heard the scream immediately afterwards." He does not know whether there are safety sensors when the door is opened.
Sign with the inscription: "Keep appearances free"
Dr. Richard's lawyer only has one question for Larissa: "Did you talk to your parents about the conditions of carriage?" - The talented sportswoman looks at him questioningly. "We talked about how you shouldn't shout and behave on the bus."
In the run-up to the trial, the lawyer also pointed out a sign mounted on the bus. "Keep appearances free", it read. "Do you know what that means?" asks Larissa's lawyer Johannes Öhlböck. "No," she shakes her head.
The specific bus was sold
There will be an inspection on October 10 to find out how the accident happened. However, the actual bus no longer exists. It has been sold.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.