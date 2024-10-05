Bus door broke gymnast’s arm: many unanswered questions

As the "Krone" reported, the twelve-year-old held on to the yellow handrail on the 77A public transport bus. When the bus door opened at a station, it shifted Larissa's arm until it broke in a painful and complicated way. "The bus was full to bursting," the girl told the judge at the trial. She held on to the pole because there were no more seats and, at 1.40 meters, she was too small for the handrails.