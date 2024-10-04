"One last dance, enjoy it!"

The Spaniard Nadal described the award as "very well deserved" and Djokovic was delighted that Thiem was given the opportunity to say goodbye in Vienna. The 31-year-old will receive a wildcard for the main event and will serve on Tuesday of the tournament week. "One last dance, enjoy it," said the Serb. Federer congratulated him "very warmly" on the Lifetime Achievement Award. "You were a great guy, always fair on and off the court. Your friendship was of course always important to me on the tour. As rivals, the fact that we got on so well was always great for me. We'll see each other again soon."