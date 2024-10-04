Via farewell video
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic gave Dominic Thiem some nice (video) messages for his life after his tennis career at the Gala Night of Sport in Vienna! The Lower Austrian was also presented with the NIKI in the Special Award category by soccer star David Alaba on Thursday evening.
Federer had already canceled Thiem's big farewell party at the Erste Open on October 20, but the two other world stars have yet to respond.
"One last dance, enjoy it!"
The Spaniard Nadal described the award as "very well deserved" and Djokovic was delighted that Thiem was given the opportunity to say goodbye in Vienna. The 31-year-old will receive a wildcard for the main event and will serve on Tuesday of the tournament week. "One last dance, enjoy it," said the Serb. Federer congratulated him "very warmly" on the Lifetime Achievement Award. "You were a great guy, always fair on and off the court. Your friendship was of course always important to me on the tour. As rivals, the fact that we got on so well was always great for me. We'll see each other again soon."
Unfortunately for many Austrian tennis fans, the reunion will not take place at the farewell in Vienna. Roger had "unfortunately planned a vacation in the Bahamas for me, fortunately for him", Thiem said. "I'm sure the other two will write back to me too," he added.
For the future, Thiem hopes that there will be time to sit down together and talk in peace. "You only see each other at tournaments, where there is always a certain basic tension. Where everything is geared towards the matches, towards the best possible performance. It would definitely be interesting to talk to the three of them in particular about all this for a bit longer, how they feel, what it's like for them to be who they are. Three of the best athletes of all time."
"I think my wrist is about 70 years old, not 31!"
With the NIKI in his hand, he now feels "relatively old", Thiem answered a corresponding question with a laugh. "Apart from the ski jumpers in particular, they always look so young. That's crazy." But he still has "a few good young years" ahead of him, "not at the very highest level, but at least so that I can do sport for myself. I feel quite okay."
31 is a young age to retire, without an injury Thiem could have had a few more professional years ahead of him. "I feel young anyway, but I think my wrist is about 70 years old, not 31. It's the same in all sports, if you do it like this, that there are certain signs of wear and tear. Sure, it might have been nicer to play until 35, but it is what it is."
You could also look at it from a different angle, an injury could have come when you were in your early 20s. "So I'm quite well served at 31."
