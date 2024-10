These storm heroes faced up to storms and floods

"Whether it's storms, gales or hail - we have to work in all weathers," says Fabian Eisenberger. Wearing a green T-shirt, he sits in his office in Peggau. But this is only a small part of Eisenberger's day-to-day work, as he has been working in the field at Energienetze Steiermark for ten years. He is one of those people who fight to get the lights back on everywhere in extreme situations.