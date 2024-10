Bicycles stolen for more than 400,000 euros

He denies everything

The serial crook was active throughout most of Austria - Upper Austria, Lower Austria, Vienna, Carinthia, Salzburg and Styria. He has now been caught red-handed and arrested in Marchtrenk. A total of 89 burglaries could be proven against him, of which the material damage caused cannot be quantified. However, the value of the stolen bicycles alone exceeds 400,000 euros! The loot was probably sold for a profit in his home country or other eastern countries. The accused denies everything and is currently in custody in Eisenstadt.