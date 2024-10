National Council election 2024: ÖVP loses nail-biter

Turks narrowly miss out on second mandate

The ÖVP came second with 28.6 percent. The Turquoise Party lost 9.7 percent compared to 2019 and only won one seat, which went to Christoph Zarits. A second mandate was missed by a wafer-thin margin of 27 votes. This means that Chamber of Agriculture President Niki Berlakovich no longer makes it into the National Council. "This close result is bitter", said ÖVP regional chairman Christian Sagartz.